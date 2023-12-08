Cat dead, three displaced after fire at a Chula Vista mobile home

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A fire that started at a single-wide mobile home in the southwestern region of Chula Vista Thursday morning left three residents displaced and one cat dead.

Chula Vista Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim Mehrer said neighbors heard the noise from the home's smoke detector and activated 911 quickly. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Fire crews arrived at the burning home in the 500 block of Anita Street, contained the fire to the home and knocked it down after an aggressive interior attack, according to Mehrer.

"These older, single-wide mobile homes can burn very rapidly, so it could have easily taken out the whole unit and adjoining units as well," Mehrer said.

Mehrer said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and a building investigation from the city will visit the site to see if the home is safe for people to step inside.

The Red Cross also came out to assist the three displaced residents in finding a place for them to stay.