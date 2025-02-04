Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cars allegedly racing collide, leave path of destruction on Mission Gorge Road in Allied Gardens

allied_gardens_crash_020425.jpg
KGTV
allied_gardens_crash_020425.jpg
allied_gardens_crash2_020425.jpg
allied_gardens_crash3_020425.jpg
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Two cars suspected of speeding on an Allied Gardens street collided and rolled over, taking out a fire hydrant and damaging parked vehicles and some homes early Tuesday morning.

The crash involving two black Honda Civics happened in the 6800 block of Mission Gorge Road at around 1:20 a.m., according to San Diego Police.

Police believe two teen drivers were racing when they lost control of their respective vehicles; officers do not think drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident.

The wreck caused a geyser, and at least two parked vehicles sustained damage. Debris from the crash also struck some houses nearby.

Both drivers were evaluated by paramedics at the scene; there was no immediate word on whether the drivers were arrested.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay Informed

Stay Informed