Cars allegedly racing collide, leave path of destruction on Mission Gorge Road in Allied Gardens

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Two cars suspected of speeding on an Allied Gardens street collided and rolled over, taking out a fire hydrant and damaging parked vehicles and some homes early Tuesday morning.

The crash involving two black Honda Civics happened in the 6800 block of Mission Gorge Road at around 1:20 a.m., according to San Diego Police.

Police believe two teen drivers were racing when they lost control of their respective vehicles; officers do not think drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident.

The wreck caused a geyser, and at least two parked vehicles sustained damage. Debris from the crash also struck some houses nearby.

Both drivers were evaluated by paramedics at the scene; there was no immediate word on whether the drivers were arrested.