Carlsbad woman to showcase cake-making artistry on Amazon TV series

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A Carlsbad mom’s love for art led her to use her creativity in the kitchen, and now her amazing, realistic cakes are getting national attention.

Huiwen Lu will be on a new Amazon Prime TV series called “The Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge.” It centers around cake designers creating some of the most iconic Dr. Seuss characters.

“I’ve always loved art,” Lu said. “What I like to do with them is I want to get them really detailed and as realistic as I can.”

Lu said she grew up wanting to create beautiful masterpieces.

“Growing up, I was drawing and painting all the time. But as a child of immigrants -- I’m an immigrant myself -- it’s all about education practicality,” Lu told ABC 10News.

Lu said she went the traditional school route and became an engineer. As a working mom, she said one day she decided to make her child’s birthday cake and it unlocked a creative outlet that she eventually turned into Cocobelly Cakes. She uses her engineering background to build the structure of the cakes.

“In total, I’ve been making cakes for about 12 years,” said Lu. “But I started social media about a year ago. I decided to show my work publicly. The reception has just been amazing.”

Her amazing cakes have gained her over 60,000 followers on social media and even caught the attention of a crew from the new TV series.

“The casting company from ‘The Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge’ reached out to me, and I was just completely blown away,” said Lu.

Lu said it was nice being a part of the national show with a San Diego connection.

“It was really fun because, yes, Dr. Seuss did live in San Diego and that’s where he wrote a lot of his classics. He did some of his most iconic work here,” she said.

Episodes of “The Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge” will be released on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Freevee on Dec. 13.