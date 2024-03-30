Carlsbad Police officer in hospital after officer-involved shooting

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — A Carlsbad Police officer is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting late Friday night.

There is no word on the officer's condition at this time, but Carlsbad Police said the suspect was arrested.

The investigation closed several blocks stretching from the I-5 at the Carlsbad Village Drive exit to Madison, but the main scene was near a Smart & Final store.

Police said the gunfire was triggered after one of their officers was assaulted around 11:15 p.m.

San Diego Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting investigation.

Carlsbad Police said is no immediate threat to the community.

