Carlsbad Police investigating after stranger approaches students walking to school

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – Carlsbad Police are investigating an incident in which two sixth-grade students were reportedly approached by a stranger who asked them if they needed a ride as they walked to school.

The incident was reported on the morning of Friday, April 28, and happened near Mission Estancia Elementary School (located at 3330 Calle Barcelona), according to Carlsbad Police.

In a letter to parents, Mission Estancia Elementary Principal Megan Power said of the “concerning incident that occurred near our campus”:

“Two sixth grade students were approached by a stranger while walking to school this morning. The individual approached the students and asked if they wanted a ride to school. The students did not go with the individual and continued walking together to school. A parent driving in the area witnessed the incident and contacted the Carlsbad Police Department. Thankfully, the students are safe and at school.”

The stranger was described as a Hispanic male between 40-50 years old who was driving an older tan or gold minivan.

Police confirmed to ABC 10News they spoke to parents, the school’s principal, and a school resource officer regarding the incident. Police said the investigation into the matter “is still ongoing.”

School officials said extra police officers were in the area as a precaution. School officials advised the following:

