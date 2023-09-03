Carlsbad musician who created tribute band reflects on Jimmy Buffett's legacy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Jimmy Buffett, the legendary musician who created the "Margaritaville" empire, died at the age of 76 on Sept. 1.

Buffet had a few connections to San Diego. He opened a Margaritaville Resort in Mission Bay recently and performed at Snapdragon Stadium on May 6. Additionally, the Margaritaville Hotel on Sixth Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter opened this week.

One musician from Carlsbad even created a Jimmy Buffet tribute band.

See what the Chris Maddox had to say about the pioneer of island escapism in the video at the top of this page.