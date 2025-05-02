Carlsbad man arrested for Indecent Exposure, Stalking

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A Carlsbad man has been arrested and charged for Indecent Exposure and Stalking.

Police say a man, whom they later identified as Max Rasul, in a purple vehicle, was following a female walking down the street just after 8:30 Friday morning.

During the investigation, police say they learned that Rasul had exposed himself to another woman earlier that morning near Laguna Drive and State Street.

Officers located Rasul at his home, and he was booked into the Vista Detention facility.

This case remains under active investigation, and the Carlsbad Police Department urges anyone who may have additional information related to this case or who may have been a victim of similar behavior this morning to contact Detective Casey Burns at 760-607-9207 or casey.burns@carlsbadca.gov.