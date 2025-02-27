Carlsbad home catches fire twice; family, 2 dogs displaced

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – A family and their two dogs were forced to flee from their Carlsbad home early Thursday morning when a fire erupted in the garage.

The fire was reported just after 12:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Corte Rosado, near La Costa Canyon High School, according to Carlsbad Fire officials.

Officials said two adults, two children, and two dogs were able to escape as flames destroyed the garage.

However, about two hours later, another fire erupted at the home and caused further damage.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of both fires is under investigation.

ABC 10News learned the American Red Cross stepped in to help the displaced family.