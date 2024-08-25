Carjacking suspect hurt after leading deputies on a chase

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A carjacking suspect is hurt but is in custody after he crashed while being chased by deputies in Vista, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said it happened shortly after 1:30 Sunday morning.

Five men forced a victim out of their car on Santa Fe Avenue.

The victim was not injured.

The stolen car was spotted on Vista Way and Emerald Drive.

After a short chase, the driver crashed on Vista Village Drive near Vista Way. Only one suspect was inside the car at the time of the crash.

He was arrested and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

