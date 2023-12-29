Carjacking in Temecula leads to high-speed chase into Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – A man and woman suspected in a violent carjacking in Temecula were arrested following a pursuit that came to an end in Escondido early Friday morning.

According to Riverside County sheriff’s officials, deputies responded to an incident at Jefferson Avenue and Winchester Road in Temecula in which a man was shot in the leg and two people drove off in his white BMW.

Riverside County deputies spotted the car and chased it southbound on Interstate 15; the pursuit reached speeds of up to 120 mph.

The chase ended when two patrol vehicles caught up to the BMW and a collision occurred at southbound I-15 at El Norte Parkway.

After the man and woman in the BMW were evaluated by paramedics at the scene, they were taken into custody by deputies.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the carjacking and shooting.