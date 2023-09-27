CARE Act pilot program to begin in San Diego County on Oct. 1

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Starting Oct. 1, a different type of court proceeding will begin in the central courthouse and several other courthouses around San Diego County.

The Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Act court proceedings will roll out as part of a pilot program targeting people in the community struggling with schizophrenia or other psychotic disorders so they can get the voluntary treatment they may need to stay on the right track.

"I think it's very important to note that this will be one of the many tools in our toolbox to be able to address behavioral health in our communities," said San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas.

The program isn't a program aimed at solving the homeless crisis in San Diego or even the mental health crisis. Instead, it is designed to work alongside other programs already in place to create a pathway for adults who've been diagnosed with schizophrenia or other psychotic disorders.

It's important to note that the program does not cover other mental illnesses, such as anxiety disorders, depression, or post-traumatic stress disorder.

"This is not a path to conservatorship. This is, as I mentioned, based off of the legislative intent an opportunity for early intervention prior to involvement in the criminal justice system," said San Diego Judge Kimberlee Lagotta.

A petitioner such as a first responder or loved one would refer a person struggling to the superior court. The court would then decide if that person meets the initial criteria:



must not already be in treatment

schizophrenia or other psychotic disorders

worsening condition

If they meet the criteria, the court would further investigate and report back to see if they need to create a CARE Act case.

Then, a treatment plan would be created and submitted to the court for review.

Once that plan is accepted, the person would be connected with voluntary treatment, medication and a housing plan.

County leaders expect about 1,000 people to apply this year, but only about one-third will be accepted to the pilot program.

As for the final price tag, county leaders don't know and won't know until they know how large the program will be,

"There is funding from the state to help support that administrative build-up. There is also funding through the program called the behavioral bridge housing. That is also state funding. San Diego county was in receipt of over $44 million in funding from that pool," said County Behavioral Health Services Director Dr. Luke Mergmann.

Visit https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/bhs/CARE_act_program.html to learn more about the CARE Act program, including how to apply.