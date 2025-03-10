Cardinal McElroy reflects on leadership and challenges as he transitions to Archbishop of Washington

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cardinal Robert McElroy, who has led nearly 1.4 million Catholics in San Diego and Imperial Counties as Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of San Diego for the past decade, is preparing to take on a new role as Archbishop of Washington, D.C.

In a recent interview with ABC10 News, he discussed his commitment to making the gospel present in the community and the challenges that lie ahead.

"We all have a responsibility and a role and a privilege in making the gospel present in the world in which we live and in the church itself," McElroy said, reflecting on his responsibilities.

As the ongoing immigration debate intensifies under the Trump administration, McElroy expressed concern regarding how the U.S. is managing border security. While acknowledging the "legitimate national interest" in controlling immigration, he emphasized that it should be done "in a humane way."

"It has to be done in a humane way," he stated. He raised alarm over the potential for mass deportations, stating, "To try and deport the some 11 million people who have been in this country...is a great tragedy."

He invoked the gospel for reflection, citing the Holy Family's flight into Egypt as a parallel.

"We have to remember the Holy Family at the time of Jesus' birth were refugees," he asserted. "They had to flee into Egypt... we have to keep that in the forefront of our minds as Christians when we think about all these issues."

Another significant issue McElroy tackled during his tenure has been the diocese's bankruptcy filing, aimed at addressing settlements for sexual abuse cases. He expressed the moral obligation to compensate the victims.

"The responsibility I've had I believe has two moral claims to it. One is to compensate the victims of sexual abuse of minors... to whom we owe a great debt – a moral debt and a financial debt too."

Throughout his time in San Diego, McElroy has immersed himself in the diverse cultures of the community, actively engaging with residents to build personal connections.

"It's a splendid community of faith," he noted. "I hope I've contributed to that in some ways. But far more, they have contributed more to forming me as a bishop and helping me to understand what leadership in the church should mean."

As he prepares to transition to his new role in Washington, McElroy asks for the community's prayers.

"I would just ask that people pray for the Pope… pray for me as I'm going to Washington. It's a new endeavor, and I will miss it here very much."

