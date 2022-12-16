Car veers off SR-94, crashes outside of ABC 10News station

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A car veered off state Route 94 Friday morning and crashed in front of a driveway outside of the ABC 10News station in San Diego’s Webster neighborhood.

According to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log, a Lexus sedan was traveling westbound on SR-94, near the transition to Interstate 805, when it “flew off the embankment” just after 8 a.m.

CHP officials told ABC 10News that the Lexus’ driver rear ended a Toyota Scion, and the collision caused the Lexus’ driver to lose control and veer off the freeway.

The vehicle came to rest on a roadway that leads to the ABC 10News station.

San Diego firefighters and police officers were called to the scene to help remove the driver from the Lexus.

The driver, identified as a 22-year-old from Lemon Grove, was taken to the hospital after complaining of some pain.

CHP officials said the Scion’s driver was not hurt.

DUI is not suspected in the incident, the CHP said.