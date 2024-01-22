Car veers off San Diego freeway transition, crashes near drainage canal; at least 1 dead

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- One person died Sunday night after a car veered off state Route 15 in the City Heights area and crashed near a drainage canal.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 9 p.m. near the SR-15 and Interstate 805 transition, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said a car was heading southbound on SR-15 when the driver lost control and tumbled down an embankment off the freeway.

The mangled Ford Fusion came to rest near a drainage canal, and emergency crews had to use the Jaws of Life to cut through the wreckage to get to the victims.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another victim was taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.