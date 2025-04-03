Car veers off San Diego freeway ramp, lands on embankment; 1 person killed

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A car veered off a San Diego freeway ramp and crashed early Thursday morning, resulting in the death of one person.

Authorities said a Tesla was traveling on the transition ramp bridge from eastbound state Route 94 to northbound state Route 15 when, for unknown reasons, it swerved from the roadway and landed on an embankment below.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene to render aid, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

California Highway Patrol officers searched the scene but did not locate any other victims.

ABC 10News learned the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and CHP are handling the investigation.