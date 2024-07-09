Car veers off road, tumbles down ravine in Chula Vista; 3 people rescued

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Three people were rescued early Tuesday morning after the car they were in swerved off a Chula Vista street and tumbled down a ravine.

Just after 12 a.m., Chula Vista Police said a blue Ford Mustang was traveling in the 2200 block of Wueste Road when the driver lost control and veered off the roadway near the Olympic Training Center.

Two people were ejected from the car as it rolled over down a ravine several times. A third person was left trapped inside the wrecked vehicle.

Responding emergency crews cut the trapped person from the wreckage and brought the victim up the hillside.

All three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Chula Vista Police are investigating the cause of the crash, but they noted that alcohol is currently considered a factor in the incident.