Car veers off I-5, crashes into National City business

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) -- A driver escaped serious injury Friday morning after his car veered off the freeway, tumbled down an embankment, and crashed into a National City business.

At around 6 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received reports of a car that drove off northbound Interstate 5 near Division Street and slammed into a business on 123 Roosevelt Ave.

While it is unknown what caused the driver to swerve off the freeway, the vehicle appeared to have crashed through a fence, struck a power line, and then hit a parked car before crashing into a fire extinguisher business and coming to rest on its side.

The driver did not appear to be seriously hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

A building inspector was summoned to the scene to assess the business, and San Diego Gas & Electric crews were on hand to examine the broken power line.