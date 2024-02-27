Watch Now
Car, truck collide at blacked-out intersection during Kearny Mesa power outage

Posted at 6:45 AM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 09:45:58-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A car and pickup truck collided at a blacked-out intersection during a power outage in Kearny Mesa Monday night.

The collision happened at around 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Ruffin Road and Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, San Diego Police said.

ABC 10News learned a stoplight was out when the two vehicles crashed, with the impact causing the truck to roll over and come to rest on its roof.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries described as minor.

Per San Diego Gas & Electric’s Outage Map, the outage in the area was reported about 30 minutes before the collision.

Service in the area was restored a few hours later, but the cause of the outage was unknown.

