Car-to-car shooting in Southcrest under investigation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police are investigating a reported car-to-car shooting that happened in San Diego’s Southcrest neighborhood early Friday morning.

San Diego Police said two men were in a Honda sedan traveling westbound in the 4000 block of National Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. when a vehicle described as a dark-colored Dodge Charger pulled up next to them.

The men in the Honda told police that people in the other car opened fire and then sped away.

Bullets struck the driver’s side door and shattered glass, but neither of the men were hurt.

The men drove a few blocks at a Northgate Market and called 911 to report the incident.

Police said the shooter’s car was last seen heading down National Avenue from South 43rd Street.