Car takes down power pole in Spring Valley, causes area power outage

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – A car slammed into a power pole in Spring Valley Monday night, leaving numerous area residents without power for several hours.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a silver Ford vehicle crashed into a pole in the 2300 block of Bancroft Drive at around 9:30 p.m., shearing the pole and sending power lines to the ground.

CHP officials said the driver fled the scene as the downed pole caused a power outage in many parts of Spring Valley and La Presa.

About 30 minutes after the crash, the car’s owner reported the Ford as stolen; a description of the driver involved in the wreck was not immediately available.

San Diego Gas & Electric crews worked through the night to restore power to those affected.

As of early Tuesday morning, nearly all customers impacted by the outage had their electricity back.

No injuries were reported.

