Car takes down light pole on on-ramp to SR-94, 2 people walk away from scene

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two people walked away after the car they were in took down a light pole at an on-ramp to a San Diego freeway early Tuesday morning.

The ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker was on 47th Street in the Webster neighborhood at around 3 a.m. when a white Kia Soul struck a light pole on the on-ramp to eastbound state Route 94.

The Breaking News Tracker stayed at the scene to observe the vehicle before authorities arrived, but two people exited the car, grabbed some items, and then simply walked away.

ABC 10News learned the California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident as a potential hit-and-run.