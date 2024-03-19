Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Car takes down light pole on on-ramp to SR-94, 2 people walk away from scene

Two people walked away from the scene after the car they were in took down a light pole on the 47th Stret on-ramp to SR-94.
Car takes down light pole on on-ramp to SR-94
Posted at 10:10 AM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 14:39:15-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two people walked away after the car they were in took down a light pole at an on-ramp to a San Diego freeway early Tuesday morning.

The ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker was on 47th Street in the Webster neighborhood at around 3 a.m. when a white Kia Soul struck a light pole on the on-ramp to eastbound state Route 94.

The Breaking News Tracker stayed at the scene to observe the vehicle before authorities arrived, but two people exited the car, grabbed some items, and then simply walked away.

ABC 10News learned the California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident as a potential hit-and-run.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free Books for Kids

ABC 10News STORY TIME Free Books for Kids!