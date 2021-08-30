Car slams into tree, bursts into flames in San Diego's Mount Hope area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A car crashed into a tree and burst into flames in the Mount Hope area late Sunday night, but the driver was able to get out of the fiery wreckage without major injuries.

The crash was reported at around 11:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Market Street, San Diego Police said.

Witnesses told ABC 10News the driver appeared to lose control of the car and then it struck a tree off the street.

According to the witnesses, the driver crawled out of a passenger side window as the vehicle caught fire.

Responding firefighters smashed the car windows in search of other occupants but no one was found. Crews were able to douse the flames, but the car was completely destroyed.

ABC 10News learned the driver was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. He was also expected to be evaluated by police for possible DUI.