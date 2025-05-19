Car slams into Replay Toys Boutique in North Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A car crashed into a North Park toy store Monday, just a week after the business had its grand opening.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. Monday at Replay Toys Boutique, located at 2948 University Avenue, near 30th Street.

San Diego Police told ABC 10News they believe a car ran a red light and struck a white sedan, causing the white car to veer into the front of the toy store.

Police did not release any further information on the crash.

No one was hurt in the incident, but the collision left Replay Toys Boutique -- which just celebrated its grand opening on May 12 -- with structure damage and a broken water pipe inside the building.

Authorities at the scene told ABC 10News an inspector was expected to assess the structural integrity of the building.

Due to the crash, the store was closed for the day.