Car slams into railing near Plaza Bonita mall, 4 people seriously injured

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A car crashed into a railing near the Plaza Bonita shopping mall late Monday night, leaving four people with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to Plaza Bonita Road and Equitation Lane just before 9:50 p.m. after a reported single-vehicle wreck.

Some of the occupants were trapped in the wreckage and had to be rescued by firefighters.

Four people who suffered serious injuries were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.