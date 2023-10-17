Car slams into pole off I-805, driver killed

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A car veered off Interstate 805 in the Chollas View area and crashed into a pole late Monday night, leaving one person dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said a white Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-805 near SR-94 at around 11:45 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, it swerved off the freeway, went up an embankment and then slammed its roof into a sign pillar.

The driver and a passenger were trapped in the wreckage, prompting responding emergency crews to use the Jaws of Life tool in the rescue effort.

According to CHP officials, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the single-vehicle incident is under investigation.