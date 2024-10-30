Car slams into pole in Kearny Mesa, 2 passengers injured

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two passengers in a speeding vehicle were injured Wednesday when the sedan's driver crashed into a light pole in a Kearny Mesa neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said.

The crash was reported at 3:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 8000 block of Daggert Street, according to a statement from the SDPD. A 21-year-old man driving a Kia Optima eastbound on Daggert Street failed to notice the street's end and crashed into a light pole, causing serious injuries to two passengers, police said.

One passenger sustained a fractured jaw, while the other, seated in the back without a seatbelt, suffered serious internal injuries, according to police.

Both passengers were treated at a hospital, and there were no reported injuries to the driver, police said.

The names of the injured victims were not immediately released.

SDPD traffic units were investigating the crash, police said.

