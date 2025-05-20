Car slams into back of USPS semi-truck trailer in Fallbrook; 1 person killed

FALLBROOK, Calif. (CNS) - One person was killed Tuesday when a car crashed into the back of a U.S. Postal Service semi-truck trailer in Fallbrook, causing the vehicle to erupt in flames, authorities said.

The crash occurred at around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 15 near state Route 76, according to the California Highway Patrol.

First responders found a heavily damaged sedan engulfed in flames, partially underneath the back of the trailer, News Flash Media reported.

Traffic was affected in the area for several hours.

It was unclear what prompted the crash, and no further information was immediately available about the victim.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.