Car slams head-on into Oceanside Police patrol vehicle

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – An Oceanside Police officer and a driver were taken to the hospital following a head-on collision early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at around 1:35 a.m. on Vista Way, near South Moreno Street, according to Oceanside Police officials.

Police said an officer was observing traffic while inside a patrol car parked in the center median when a white sedan that exited from westbound state Route 78 apparently lost control and slammed into the police vehicle.

Police told ABC 10News the officer was able to get out of the wrecked patrol car and help the sedan’s driver, who was trapped following the crash.

The officer was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated; the sedan’s driver was transported to Scripps La Jolla Hospital after suffering cuts and bruises from the collision.

The driver, police said, was evaluated for a possible DUI.