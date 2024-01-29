Car rolls over off SR-94, crashes near entrance to ABC 10News building

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver suffered minor injuries after his car veered off state Route 94 and crashed near the entrance to the ABC 10News studios in San Diego's Webster neighborhood early Monday morning.

The car was heading westbound on SR-94 at around 3 a.m. when it turned off the roadway just before the transition to Interstate 805 and rolled over a railing.

The car came to rest upside down on an embankment and among several trees — several feet from the entry gate outside of ABC 10News' building.

Police at the scene told ABC 10News that it appeared the driver fell asleep just before the crash.

ABC 10News learned the driver, who was the car’s only occupant, was expected to be OK after sustaining minor injuries.

Police said they did not suspect DUI in the incident.