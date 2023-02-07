Car rolls over into wall in Chula Vista, woman trapped in vehicle rescued

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped in a car that rolled over into a wall in Chula Vista early Tuesday morning.

The crash and subsequent rescue happened at around 2:20 a.m. on L Street.

Details on what led to the crash were unknown, but Chula Vista Police said one vehicle was involved in the collision.

Emergency crews arrived to find a female passenger still in the wreckage with her arm trapped under a section of the car.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extract the woman from the vehicle, and she was taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

ABC 10News learned police questioned the male driver, who was not hurt, about the speed he was traveling at just before the crash.