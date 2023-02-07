Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Car rolls over into wall in Chula Vista, woman trapped in vehicle rescued

chula_vista_wall_crash1_020723.jpg
KGTV
chula_vista_wall_crash1_020723.jpg
chula_vista_wall_crash2_020723.jpg
Posted at 6:45 AM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 09:45:05-05

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped in a car that rolled over into a wall in Chula Vista early Tuesday morning.

The crash and subsequent rescue happened at around 2:20 a.m. on L Street.

Details on what led to the crash were unknown, but Chula Vista Police said one vehicle was involved in the collision.

Emergency crews arrived to find a female passenger still in the wreckage with her arm trapped under a section of the car.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extract the woman from the vehicle, and she was taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

ABC 10News learned police questioned the male driver, who was not hurt, about the speed he was traveling at just before the crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!