Car reported stolen leads Chula Vista Police on chase, plows through fence

Posted at 11:29 AM, Jun 18, 2024

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Police arrested a man following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Chula Vista late Monday night.

At around 10:45 p.m., Chula Vista Police spotted a Honda Civic that had been reported stolen near Interstate 805 and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

However, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit across Main Street. During the chase, police said the Civic reached speeds of at least 100 MPH.

After a few minutes, police said the driver intentionally crashed the car through a fence in the 1600 block of Frontage Road.

Officers arrested the driver, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

