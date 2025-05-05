Car overturns after hitting boulder on SR-78 in Ramona

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A car overturned on State Route 78 in the Ramona area Monday afternoon after it had hit a boulder, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP's traffic incident page says the crash happened around 12:45 p.m., when a red Chevy Cruze hit a boulder in the roadway, causing the car to land on its roof. This caused all lanes on SR-78 near Indian Oaks Road to be closed for over 30 minutes as first responders worked to clear the area.

The incident page did not indicate whether the driver was injured or not.

Sky 10 flew over the crash to get an aerial view of the scene.