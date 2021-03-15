Menu

Car leads San Diego police on pursuit, crashes in Barrio Logan

A chase ended in a crash in Barrio Logan, leading to one arrest and a search for the driver.
Posted at 7:40 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 10:40:59-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A pursuit that began in the Bay Terraces area early Monday morning ended in a crash in Barrio Logan and sparked a search for the driver.

At around 3 a.m., San Diego police officers attempted to pull over a person that was driving erratically near Morse High School, on Skyline Drive, but the driver sped away.

Police pursued the car into the Barrio Logan area, where the driver eventually lost control and crashed into three parked vehicles in the 2200 block of National Avenue.

The driver fled the wreckage and has not been found as of 7 a.m. A passenger was detained by officers at the scene.

Police are trying determine if the car, which has eyelashes and a lipstick sticker on it, was stolen.

