Car leads police on chase into Old Town, 3 arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Three people were arrested early Thursday morning after they led San Diego Police on a chase near the Old Town area.

SDPD officials told ABC 10News officers spotted a car that was deemed suspicious near Interstate 8 and Morena Boulevard just after midnight.

Officers ran the license plate in their system and found it did not match the vehicle it was attached to. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the car sped away towards Old Town.

According to police, the car stopped at the intersection of Morena Boulevard and Taylor Street, and then three people ran from the vehicle.

Police said officers discovered at least one catalytic converter and multiple saws and jacks inside the car. Officers also found drugs and alcohol in the vehicle.

Police later learned the car was reported stolen.