Car leads police on chase, crashes in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A car led police on a chase before crashing in a La Mesa neighborhood Monday night.

At around 10 p.m., La Mesa Police attempted to pull a driver over for speeding, but he drove off.

According to police, the driver ran several stop signs and crashed into at least one parked car during the pursuit.

The car eventually crashed into a fence near Blue Lake Drive and East Lake Drive.

Police said the driver got out of the wrecked vehicle and ran away.

Officers and a helicopter above searched the area but were not able to locate the driver.