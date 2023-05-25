Car in Mission Bay hit-and-run found abandoned in SeaWorld parking lot

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are looking for a driver and passenger of a car involved in a hit-and-run collision in Mission Bay.

The two-vehicle crash happened at around 2 a.m. Thursday on Ingraham Street at Perez Cove Way.

A man told ABC 10news that he was heading north on Ingraham Street when a Lexus sedan slammed into the back of his car, sending his Subaru into a light pole.

According to police, the Lexus sped away, but officers found the vehicle a short time later in one of SeaWorld San Diego’s parking lots.

The Lexus’ driver and a passenger were nowhere to be found.

ABC 10News learned the Subaru driver was not seriously injured and he would be providing dashcam video of the crash to investigators.