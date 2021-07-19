Watch
Car hits, takes down traffic signal at Chula Vista intersection

A driver left the scene after crashing a car into a traffic signal, taking it down in the process, at a Chula Vista intersection.
Posted at 8:16 AM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 11:16:14-04

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Police are searching for a driver who hit and took down a traffic signal at a Chula Vista intersection late Sunday night.

According to Chula Vista Police, officers were called to Palomar Street and 5th Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. in response to a reported single-vehicle crash.

Officers arrived to find a traffic signal down across the lanes, with a car lodged against a barrier with its back tires in the air.

Police said the driver was nowhere to be found after the collision, but a passenger was still inside the car.

ABC 10News learned the passenger informed police that he was asleep when the crash happened. He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

A description of the driver was not immediately available.

