Car hit by another vehicle, bursts into flames on I-5 in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) – A car caught fire early Monday morning in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in Encinitas early Monday morning.

A silver Hyundai sedan was traveling south on I-5, near Encinitas Boulevard, when it crashed into a black Toyota Corolla at around 12:30 a.m.

The impact sent the Toyota into the center divider, while the Hyundai stopped and burst into flames.

Responding fire crews extinguished the blaze while paramedics treated both drivers. ABC 10News learned the drivers’ injuries were not considered to be major.

CHP officers evaluated at least one of the drivers for possible DUI, but there was no word on if a DUI was confirmed.