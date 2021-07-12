Car going wrong way crashes into guardrails, dangles from bridge in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A car going the wrong way on Interstate 8 in the El Cajon area crashed into guardrails and was left dangling from a bridge early Monday morning.

At around 2 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said a car was reportedly traveling eastbound on the westbound I-8 lanes near state Route 67 before it crashed into a center divider and guardrails.

The collision left the car hanging from the bridge above 2nd Street, with some concrete and debris from the wreck showering the street below, even hitting at least one passing vehicle.

Emergency responders were able to extract the driver from the wreckage and took that person to the hospital.

The condition of the driver is unknown, but ABC 10News learned the driver would be evaluated for possible DUI.

A Caltrans crew was sent to the scene to assess the damage caused by the crash.