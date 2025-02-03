Car flips over in Mira Mesa crash; driver taken to hospital

MIRA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — A man survived a violent crash in Mira Mesa that left his vehicle upside down early Monday morning.

The collision happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Maya Linda Road, San Diego Police said.

According to officers, the car struck a parked car after hitting another one head-on. The driver was still inside the overturned car when police arrived.

San Diego Fire and Rescue crews got the driver out and he was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Police confirmed to ABC 10News that the driver was on his way home from his birthday party and had been drinking.

There is no word on if the driver was arrested.