Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Car flips over in Mira Mesa crash; driver taken to hospital

BEST OF MIRA MESA ROLLOVER4.jpg
Paul Anderegg<br/>
A man is lucky to be alive after his car flipped upside down.
BEST OF MIRA MESA ROLLOVER4.jpg
Posted

MIRA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — A man survived a violent crash in Mira Mesa that left his vehicle upside down early Monday morning.

The collision happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Maya Linda Road, San Diego Police said.

According to officers, the car struck a parked car after hitting another one head-on. The driver was still inside the overturned car when police arrived.

San Diego Fire and Rescue crews got the driver out and he was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Police confirmed to ABC 10News that the driver was on his way home from his birthday party and had been drinking.

There is no word on if the driver was arrested.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay Informed

Stay Informed