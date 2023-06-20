Car engulfed in flames found in parking lot at San Diego school

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An investigation is underway after an abandoned car was found engulfed in flames in a school parking lot in Encanto late Monday night.

Just before 11:15 p.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were called to O’Farrell Charter School (6130 Skyline Dr.) due to a reported vehicle fire.

Responding crews took about 15 minutes to knock down the blaze that burned the Cadillac sedan.

No injuries were reported.

ABC 10News learned San Diego Police are investigating the cause of the fire.