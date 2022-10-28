Car destroys multiple parked vehicles in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A suspected drunken driver is accused of leaving behind a trail of destruction in El Cajon early Friday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m., El Cajon Police were called to the 1200 block of El Cajon Boulevard in response to a car that crashed into multiple parked vehicles.

Officers at the scene and witnesses said a car veered off the road, hit a vehicle in a parking lot, and then went airborne before landing on top of at least six parked vehicles, damaging them all.

Police said the driver and a passenger got out of the car and fled, but they were caught by officers a short time later.

The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.