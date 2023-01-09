Car cut in half in violent crash off SR-94; driver arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after authorities said the car he was driving veered off a state Route 94 off-ramp and crashed into a tree Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol officials said a BMW traveling on the westbound SR-9 off-ramp to Euclid Avenue went off the road and down an embankment at around 1:46 a.m.

The vehicle struck a tree and was "cut in half" as a result of the collision, the CHP reported in its incident log.

Responding CHP officers evaluated the driver and arrested him on suspicion of DUI. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

A passenger that left the scene after the crash, returned to the site of the wreck and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.