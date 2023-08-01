Watch Now
Car crashes under semitruck on I-15 in Rancho Bernardo

Posted at 6:31 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 09:31:45-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver escaped serious injury after a crash in Rancho Bernardo in which his car ended up under a semitruck.

The collision happened just before 11:15 p.m. Monday on southbound I-15 near Rancho Bernardo Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver told ABC 10News his car hydroplaned on the wet roadway, spun out, and then crashed under the big rig.

Despite the car wedged underneath the semitruck, the big rig’s driver was able to pull over to the side of the road.

The car’s driver got out of his vehicle without any injury, and the semitruck driver was also unhurt.

ABC 10News learned the semi was equipped with a device known as underride protection, which helps absorb the energy of impact and can help prevent deaths in the event cars crash into the underside of big rig trucks.

