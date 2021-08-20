Watch
Car crashes into tree in Rancho Bernardo, 2 men killed

Posted at 8:30 AM, Aug 20, 2021
RANCHO BERNARDO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Two young men were killed after the car they were in slammed into a tree on a Rancho Bernardo street.

San Diego Police said the deadly crash happened just after 12:45 a.m. Friday on Bernardo Heights Parkway and involved only one vehicle.

According to police, a 2001 Mercedes E320 was traveling eastbound “at a high rate of speed” when the 18-year-old driver lost control of the car.

The Mercedes “went onto a raised center median before crashing into a tree,” police confirmed.

The driver and a 21-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital, but both men died after arrival.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the incident.

