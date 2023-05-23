Car crashes into Oak Park home's fence, nearly goes down embankment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A car went off a driveway and plowed through a fence in Oak Park Monday night, nearly tumbling down an embankment as residents helped pull the driver out.

At around 10:30 p.m., in the 2500 block of Aaron Court, surveillance cameras captured a white sedan crash into a chain-link fence at a home. The fence kept the vehicle from going down a steep embankment into another resident’s home.

Several neighbors that heard the crash ran to help get the driver out. He was not injured, but neighbors said he kept revving the engine.

“It took my husband and my neighbor to pull him out, just drag him out … He wanted to drive home again. He said, ‘I just want to make sure someone can let me drive home,’” one woman told ABC 10News.

The woman said she believed the driver appeared to be under the influence. He was taken to the hospital and was expected to be evaluated for a possible DUI.

Responding fire crews placed logs in front of the vehicle to prevent it from sliding further down the embankment.