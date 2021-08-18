Car crashes into Mission Federal Credit Union branch in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A driver suffering from a medical-related episode crashed her car into a Clairemont bank Wednesday afternoon, injuring a bank worker inside the branch, San Diego Police said.

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. at the Mission Federal Credit Union location in the 4200 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, according to police.

SDPD officials said a 31-year-old woman was driving a 2017 Honda Accord westbound on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard when she lost control of the car “due to a medical issue.”

The Honda struck a parked vehicle and then crashed into the bank branch, police said.

A 38-year-old employee “was sitting at her desk when the vehicle crashed into the bank, striking her,” according to police. The woman suffered a broken right foot and cuts to her left foot. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the driver and her two child passengers -- ages 2 and 5 -- were not injured in the building collision.

Details regarding the driver’s medical issue were not released.

Mission Federal officials issued the following statement regarding Wednesday's incident:

"First and foremost, Mission Fed’s top priority is the safety and well-being of our employees and members. We can confirm one employee was injured and transported to a local hospital after a car crashed into the Mission Fed Clairemont branch. Accordingly, this branch is closed until further notice.

We are grateful for the swift actions of our employees, and our first responders, to ensure everyone’s safety immediately following the accident."