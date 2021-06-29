Car crashes into living room of Mira Mesa home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A Mira Mesa family woke up early Tuesday morning to a car slamming into their living room.

At around 1:15 a.m., San Diego Police said a woman -- for reasons still unknown -- drove her vehicle into a house in the 11000 block of Polaris Drive, coming to rest in the home’s living room area.

Startled by the crash, family members called 911 when they spotted the unwanted guest parked inside their house.

The residents and the driver were not injured.

Responding San Diego Police officers evaluated the driver for DUI, ABC 10News learned.