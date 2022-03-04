Watch
Car crashes into jack-knifed big rig truck on I-15, at least 1 person killed

Posted at 5:58 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 09:15:43-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- At least one person was killed in a collision involving a jack-knifed big-rig truck and a car on Interstate 15 on the Mission Valley area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at around 2:20 a.m. Friday on the northbound side of I-15, near the transition to Interstate 8, the CHP said.

ABC 10News learned an Amazon big rig truck lost control on the rain-slicked freeway and jack-knifed, blocking multiple lanes.

A short time later, a Honda CR-V crashed into the truck and became lodged underneath the trailer.

Responding emergency crews worked to free the trapped driver and then rushed the driver to the hospital.

The CHP confirmed the driver after arrival at the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash forced the closure of all northbound I-15 lanes just before Adams Avenue; all affected lanes were reopened by 6:10 a.m.

