Car crashes into garage of Spring Valley home

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing a car into a home in Spring Valley Wednesday morning.

ABC 10News learned an Acura sedan was traveling in the 1200 block of Darby Street just before 6 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control, sheared a fire hydrant, and then slammed into the garage of a home.

The Acura ended up on top of another car that was in the garage, and the impact also caused damage to another parked vehicle.

Responding emergency crews helped the driver from the wreckage and worked to turn off water that was spewing from the hydrant.

The unidentified driver, who was the lone occupant in the Acura, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported, but the American Red Cross was called to the scene to provide assistance for the home’s three adult residents and their dog.